Queensland man charged with deceptively recruiting and raping a young Englishwoman

AAP
A Queensland man has been charged with deceptively recruiting and raping a young Englishwoman on a working holiday in Australia.

The 23-year-old was sexually assaulted on a number of occasions after she went to work on a rural property in Mondure in January 2017, police said on Thursday.

A 48-year-old man had been arrested after a joint police and border force investigation, they said.

He was charged with two counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one of deceptive recruitment and was expected to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court later on Thursday or on Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are appealing for anyone who knows of similar offences to contact them.

Australian police officers.
Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS
