Queensland man charged after 'significant and horrific' injuries to infant results in death

AAP
A Queensland man will face court accused of child cruelty following the death of a four-month-old girl.

The 37-year-old was arrested on Saturday and charged with cruelty to children and six counts of leaving a child unattended.

His arrest came after that of a 35-year-old woman who faced court on Thursday accused of the baby's murder.

The couple were the child's guardians.

The baby, who was the woman's niece, died of critical injuries in Brisbane's south on November 20.

Acting Detective Inspector Grant Ralston said on Saturday the tragedy had been difficult emotionally to investigate.

"We are talking about a four-month-old baby," he told reporters.

"I don't want to go into the specifics of the investigation or the injuries, needless to say they were significant and horrific."

The woman remains behind bars, although she is expected to apply for bail before her next court hearing date on April 10.

The man will face Beenleigh Magistrates Court on January 14.

