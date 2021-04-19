TODAY |

Queensland man arrested with child-like sex doll

Source:  AAP

A Gold Coast man will face court after a child-like sex doll and child abuse material was found at his home following a tip-off from US authorities.

Queensland police car (file picture). Source: istock.com

The 43-year-old was arrested in a raid on his Southport home by Australian Federal Police after a report from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US that someone was uploading child exploitation material using a Google account.

Detectives found two mobile phones and two external hard drives allegedly containing child abuse material and the child-like sex doll.

AFP Detective Superintendent Child Protection Operations Paula Hudson warned that dolls could desensitise users to the physical, emotional and psychological harm caused by sexual abuse.

"These dolls are not harmless and the AFP will investigate any activity that reinforces or represents the sexual abuse of children," Det Supt Hudson said in statement.

"This includes sexual gratification using items depicting children, which is why these dolls are legally considered to be a form of child exploitation material.

The man has been charged with possessing child abuse material, using a carriage service to access child pornography, making child exploitation material, possessing a child-like sex doll and bestiality.

He's due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

