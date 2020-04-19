Queensland man accused of machete attack after verbal argument escalates

A Queensland man is accused of attacking another man with a machete south of Brisbane.

Police allege a 44-year-old man went to a house in Beaudesert at 9pm on Saturday where a verbal altercation escalated to an alleged machete attack.

A 30-year-old man received serious arm and leg injuries, according to police.

Other people in the house provided first aid to the 30-year-old before he was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The 44-year-old man fled the house but police found him nearby, arrested him and took him into custody.