TODAY |

Queensland man accused of machete attack after verbal argument escalates

Source:  AAP

A Queensland man is accused of attacking another man with a machete south of Brisbane.

Machete Source: istock.com

Police allege a 44-year-old man went to a house in Beaudesert at 9pm on Saturday where a verbal altercation escalated to an alleged machete attack.

A 30-year-old man received serious arm and leg injuries, according to police.

Other people in the house provided first aid to the 30-year-old before he was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The 44-year-old man fled the house but police found him nearby, arrested him and took him into custody.

He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday charged with acts intended to maim, going armed so as to cause fear, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and contravention of a domestic violence order.

World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Disgusting, unforgivable' - Outrage over illegal dumping at Auckland cemetery during lockdown
2
South Auckland businessman uses gym to launch food drive for local community
3
Invercargill death linked to Covid-19 as latest coronavirus cases in NZ confirmed
4
'If you even have a sniffle or the slightest sore throat' get tested for Covid-19, PM urges
5
New wave of Covid-19 infections threatens to collapse Japan's hospitals
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Hunters propose restrictions to mitigate Covid-19 risk under Alert Level 3

Plagued cruise ship sets sail from Australia

Star-studded online concert encouraging everyone to stay home for Covid-19 pandemic

The Queen cans birthday celebrations over Covid-19