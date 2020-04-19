Queensland man accused of machete attack after verbal argument escalates

A Queensland man is accused of attacking another man with a machete south of Brisbane.
Police allege a 44-year-old man went to a house in Beaudesert at 9pm on Saturday where a verbal altercation escalated to an alleged machete attack.
A 30-year-old man received serious arm and leg injuries, according to police.
Other people in the house provided first aid to the 30-year-old before he was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.
The 44-year-old man fled the house but police found him nearby, arrested him and took him into custody.
He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday charged with acts intended to maim, going armed so as to cause fear, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed and contravention of a domestic violence order.