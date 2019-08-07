TODAY |

Queensland grandmother's drunk, foul-mouthed tirade caught on own dashcam

A grandmother's drunken, foul-mouthed tirade while driving in Queensland, Australia has been captured on camera by her own dashcam.

In the video, Bernadette Tanks, 70, can be seen tailgating other cars, swerving in and out of lanes and, at one point, nearly crashing into a wall - all the while verbally abusing drivers in Ipswich, Nine News reports.

The incident occurred after Tanks was seen recklessly driving with a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit on Friday.

Tanks' drive ends after she rear-ends a car driven by a young mother waiting at a traffic light.

"I've got a young child in the car," the mother said. "Do you not see where you're f***ing going?" 

Tanks was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended immediately, and was disqualified from driving for one year.

Bernadette Tanks, 70, can be heard hurling abuse as her reckless drive ends with her rear-ending another vehicle at traffic lights. Source: Nine
