Queensland grandmother who died in suspicious fire took out protection order against ex-partner

Source:  AAP

A Queensland grandmother who perished in a suspicious house fire recently took out a protection order.

Doreen Langham. Source: Facebook

Tributes are flowing for 49-year-old Doreen Langham on social media sites that campaign against domestic violence.

Media reports have also named Langham as a victim of Monday's blaze, south of Brisbane, along with a 49-year-old man, identified as her ex-partner Gary Hely.

Police are yet to formally identify the bodies found inside the blackened shell of a Browns Plains home. Investigators believe the fire was deliberately lit.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke of the tragedy today, saying: "It's unbelievable this is happening in this day and age."

On Monday, Acting Detective Inspector Daniel Cunningham said it could take investigators up to a week to prepare a report about the cause of the blaze.

He confirmed a temporary protection order was issued by Beenleigh Magistrates Court on February 9, without confirming any identities.

Police are calling for anyone with any information about the couple or the blaze to come forward.

