Queensland grandmother who died in suspicious fire took out protection order against ex-partner

A Queensland grandmother who perished in a suspicious house fire recently took out a protection order.

Doreen Langham. Source: Facebook

Tributes are flowing for 49-year-old Doreen Langham on social media sites that campaign against domestic violence.



Media reports have also named Langham as a victim of Monday's blaze, south of Brisbane, along with a 49-year-old man, identified as her ex-partner Gary Hely.



Police are yet to formally identify the bodies found inside the blackened shell of a Browns Plains home. Investigators believe the fire was deliberately lit.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke of the tragedy today, saying: "It's unbelievable this is happening in this day and age."



On Monday, Acting Detective Inspector Daniel Cunningham said it could take investigators up to a week to prepare a report about the cause of the blaze.



He confirmed a temporary protection order was issued by Beenleigh Magistrates Court on February 9, without confirming any identities.

