TODAY |

Queensland girl airlifted to hospital after suspected shark attack

Source:  AAP

A primary school-age girl has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a suspected shark bite while swimming off the coast of central Queensland.

Lemon shark. Source: istock.com

The girl was reportedly swimming near an island off Gladstone yesterday when she was attacked by what's believed to be a lemon shark, and was bitten on her lower leg.

The girl and her mother were taken in a boat to land to meet a rescue helicopter, with the alarm raised just after 6pm (9pm NZT) yesterday.

She was treated for minor injuries before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It's the second time in two weeks someone was airlifted by the Bundaberg rescue helicopter after a suspected shark attack.

A man in his 30s was treated for injuries to his hand and knee, reportedly caused by a shovel nose shark, on December 30 and flown to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man was diving off a boat near Cull Island in Esperance. Source: Nine

World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The new avocado? New Zealand limes top $75 per kilo in some supermarkets
2
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
3
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
4
Watch: Pantsless woman runs off after crashing allegedly stolen car in Gold Coast
5
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:14

Watch: Pantsless woman runs off after crashing allegedly stolen car in Gold Coast
01:33

Friend talks about Prince Harry, Meghan considering Canada move

01:43

Makeshift hospital treating dozens of burnt, dehydrated and displaced koalas
05:57

Prince Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family, split time between UK and North America