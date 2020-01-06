Queensland girl airlifted to hospital after suspected shark attack

A primary school-age girl has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a suspected shark bite while swimming off the coast of central Queensland.

Lemon shark. Source: istock.com

The girl was reportedly swimming near an island off Gladstone yesterday when she was attacked by what's believed to be a lemon shark, and was bitten on her lower leg.

The girl and her mother were taken in a boat to land to meet a rescue helicopter, with the alarm raised just after 6pm (9pm NZT) yesterday.

She was treated for minor injuries before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It's the second time in two weeks someone was airlifted by the Bundaberg rescue helicopter after a suspected shark attack.

A man in his 30s was treated for injuries to his hand and knee, reportedly caused by a shovel nose shark, on December 30 and flown to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.