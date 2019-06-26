TODAY |

Queensland funeral driver fined over baby's body that fell from roof of van

Associated Press
A Queensland funeral driver who left a baby's corpse on the roof of a van and drove off has been fined $5000.

The baby's body was being transported from Rockhampton to Brisbane in November last year when it fell off onto a roadside.

It was reportedly placed on the roof during a transfer between vehicles on the Sunshine Coast.

Richard John Bertrand, from Queensland Funeral Transfers, didn't realise it had gone until he arrived at the Brisbane morgue.

The infant's body was found on the side of a road at the Sunshine Coast by road workers.

Bertrand later said he felt for the family and was totally embarrassed.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to misconduct with regard to a corpse.

No conviction was recorded but he was fined $5000.

Funeral hearse against a brilliant flower arrangement.
The Queensland funeral driver was fined $5000 over the incident. Source: istock.com
