Queensland forges ahead with outback Covid-19 quarantine camp plans

The Queensland government is backing a private outback quarantine camp, but it wants to the federal government to help pay staff.

Dirt road leads through the saltbush plains to the ranges in outback Australia. Source: istock.com

The Wagner Group wants to build a quarantine facility which would host up to 1000 travellers and 300 staff at Wellcamp Airport near Toowoomba.



The state supports the project, which could be up and running within 14 weeks, as it will reduce the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks in cities.



Deputy Premier Steven Miles says the state is now waiting for the federal government to respond to the proposal.



"The ball is largely in the federal government's court now," he told reporters today.

"We've put forward a lot of information, we've answered a lot of questions, and now it's really up to the federal government to decide whether they will act to keep communities safe."

The Wagner Group said it will fully fund the construction with guests' quarantine fees.

However, it's still uncertain who will staff the private facility, or who will pay them.

"This is the detail to be worked out in the next stage," Chairman Richard Wagner said.

Dr Miles said the 300 staff could include private cleaners and caterers, Queensland Health workers and Queensland police officers, and potentially ADF personnel.



He indicated that Queensland wants Canberra to help pay the workers' wages.



"We'd be able to work between Commonwealth government agencies, state government agencies, and the Wagners to determine who did what and what the model there was," Dr Miles said.



"We're obviously keen to still be involved, but what we need here is more support from the commonwealth government.



"Clearly a national quarantine facility shouldn't be the responsibility solely of a state."



Dr Miles said full-time, live-in staff would dramatically reduce the risk of exposing the general population to the virus.



A purpose-built facility would also have proper ventilation, unlike city hotels, which will avoid the "corridor effect" of the virus spreading via common areas.



Both Dr Miles and Wagner said workers at the proposed facility will also be vaccinated.



The deputy premier said the camp will dramatically reduce the risk of future city outbreaks and lockdowns.



"We've put forward this as a proposal to avoid having to shut down whole cities for four or five days, like we've seen in Perth, and Brisbane, and Melbourne, and Scott Morrison really needs to consider how many times he wants to see that happen before we put in place a more effective quarantine regime that's able to deal with these new, more infectious strains," Dr Miles said.



Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned earlier on Tuesday that the risk of the virus getting out of hotel quarantine could remain for months if nothing changes.



"You would have heard reports today (the vaccine is) going to be rolled out right until the end of October," she said.

