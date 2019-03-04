Queensland dad pleads guilty to manslaughter of toddler after years of lies about his whereabouts

Baden Bond's parents lied for a decade, telling people they didn't know where he was because they'd given their toddler to relatives.

The truth was his father, Shane Arthur Simpson, thought the 22-month-old was trouble and had abandoned him in a park by a boat ramp at the Logan River, south of Brisbane.



Baden's body has never been found and there is no known cause of death.



His difficult life began in 2005 when he was born to Dina Colleen Bond with methamphetamine in his system in an attempted home birth.



Because of his birth condition, he and the couple's other children were taken into state care.



They were given back to Simpson and Bond a year later with the family under departmental observation.



Baden was last seen in March 2007, but it wasn't until June 2015 that he was reported missing after community services in NSW, where the family was then living, came looking for him.



When his siblings, government agencies and later police had questioned the couple about his whereabouts they told multiple lies.

These included that Baden was with an aunt, his grandparents or in foster care.



But, in reality, they had resented him, blaming him for the removal of his siblings and believing he was the "devil's child" and evil.



"Baden's bedroom was often locked and visiting family members were told by the defendant Bond not to go into the room," Crown prosecutor Danny Boyle said.

"His diapers were often left unchanged, such that were was a smell of urine and faeces in his room."

In 2016, when Simpson admitted to police he'd abandoned the toddler, he said Baden was difficult and "everything just got too much".

He said he was "fried off my head" from his drug-taking at the time.

"He just left him there and 'didn't even look back'," Mr Boyle said. "He gave him a hug when he got out of the car. At the park, he put his hand on his head and said he was sorry.

"He jumped in the car and drove off.

"He said he was hoping someone would find him and look after him."

Simpson pleaded guilty to Baden's manslaughter today.

Bond pleaded guilty to two counts of being an accessory to the manslaughter for keeping up the lies about Baden.

