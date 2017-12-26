Queensland crocodile tracking app to make waterways safer

Queenslanders living in crocodile country are set to be safer with a snappy new app that tracks the dangerous reptiles as they move through waterways.

Crocodile (file picture). Source: istock.com

The Qwildlife mobile phone application shows a crocodile's size, location and the time it was last sighted, the Department of Environment and Science says.



The app also shows any photographs of the animal that can be safely taken.



"It will help keep waterways in croc country safer for people because they'll have more information about where crocodiles are," spokesman Lindsay Delzoppo said today.



"The app will be important for croc country communities, anglers, boaties and recreational river users."



But, Mr Delzoppo warned members of the public using the app not to become complacent.



"If they look on the site and see there's no crocodile in the water, don't assume it is safe to go there," he said.



"Crocodiles are spread right throughout crocodile country and just because you can't see one doesn't mean it's safe to go in."



Previously, members of the public called a 1300 phone number to share information about crocodiles with wildlife officers.



"They had to wait, press a button or two and people were finding it too frustrating," Mr Delzoppo said.



"This will make it much easier ... and if they've reported a crocodile they are able to see how we've been managing it."

