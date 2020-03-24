TODAY |

Queensland cop bitten during raid on party breaching Covid-19 rules

Source:  AAP

A Queensland police officer has been bitten after raiding a party held in breach of coronavirus laws.

Queensland police car (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police were called to dismantle the party at a unit southwest of Brisbane on Thursday evening.

But when they tried to enter the Redbank Plains unit, a man blocked them and a struggle ensued.

Other partygoers then joined in the melee, and one of the officers was bitten on the thumb by a man who fled the scene.

He was arrested a short time later. Two others who were involved in the struggle were also arrested.

A man, 18, has been charged with assaulting and obstructing police.

A second man and a woman, both 19, have been charged with obstructing police.

All three have been fined $1334 for failing to comply with health directions aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

