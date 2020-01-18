Queensland braces for more rain after yesterday's deluge

Southeast Queensland is bracing for more storms after torrential rain swamped the region causing flash flooding that closed roads and theme parks yesterday.

The deluge hit the Gold Coast the hardest with 325mm of rain falling at Loders Creek and more than 200mm in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

According to the weather bureau, triple the monthly rainfall has fallen on the Gold Coast in just 12 hours.

More moderate showers and storms are forecast for the region for today with falls of up to 15mm predicted.

"There is an 80 per cent chance of more storms and shower activity, but nothing to the extent that we have seen overnight," a BoM spokesman said.

Flashfloods cut the M1 Motorway at Helensvale for almost seven hours yesterday as debris blocked the drains and emergency workers struggled to pump the water clear.

Thousands were trapped in traffic gridlock before the M1 finally reopened just after 1pm.

On the southern end of the Gold Coast, two people were injured when a tree fell on their car on Currumbin Creek Rd during the downpour.