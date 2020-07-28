TODAY |

Queensland braces for Covid-19 community transmission after infected teens didn't quarantine

Source:  AAP

Queensland is bracing itself for an outbreak of community transmission after three people tested positive to Covid-19 including two teens who returned from Victoria but did not quarantine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials warn there are more deaths likely to come. Source: Breakfast

A criminal investigation has been launched into how the 19-year-old girls bypassed mandatory hotel quarantine despite returning from a declared hotspot.

Yesterday, a 22-year-old woman who works at YMCA Chatswood Hills Outside School Hours Care and is known to the teens became the state's first community transmission of Covid-19 in two months.

The 19-year-old girls, from Logan and Park Ridge, returned from Melbourne, via Sydney, on July 21 and spent eight days in the community before testing positive. One of them is a cleaner at a school.

They have reportedly been fined AU$4000 (NZ$4311) each for making false declarations.

They have sparked a massive contact tracing mission for Queensland Health while being responsible for the state's first community transmission of coronavirus since May.

"We have not had a new case of Covid-19 outside of quarantine since May," Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were also six new deaths, with five of those linked to aged care homes now rife with infection. Source: 1 NEWS

Passengers seated near the pair on flights VA863 and VA977 and are also being contacted by contact tracing teams.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was seething at the breach of Covid-19 protocols as she announced the Queensland border would be shut to Greater Sydney from Saturday.

"I'm absolutely furious that this has happened," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We need people to tell the truth ... We do not want a second wave here. We do not want widespread community transmission.

"These two have been out in the community and hopefully it has not spread but time will tell."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian state says it’ll reduce the financial burden of Covid-19 on taxpayers. Source: 1 NEWS

The teens attended a dental practice, five restaurants and bars including two at Southbank, in six different suburbs including South Brisbane, Woodridge, Browns Plains and Sunnybank.

Shopping centres, restaurants, a school and a church have been closed.

The decision to stop visitors from greater Sydney was a major blow for north of the state, Tourism Tropical North Queensland chief executive Mark Olsen said.

In the past three weeks alone they have had almost 10,000 airline passengers arrive in Cairns from Sydney and the latest travel tourism operators "are devastated" by the latest ban.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:17
NZ's best comedians put on night of sidesplitters to audience of essential workers
2
'Huge step forward' - hapu welcome proposal to return Matakana Island land taken by Crown
3
All medicines containing codeine to be prescription-only from November 5
4
Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden dies aged 69
5
Couple fears derailment of home ownership dream amid Covid-19 pandemic
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man appears in Auckland court after allegedly trying to smuggle 2.2 million cigarettes through Customs

Flight Centre NZ to make around 230 staff redundant

Murderer Phillip Smith's suit against Corrections over rehabilitation dismissed by High Court

Armed, masked man wearing hi-vis robs Masterton pub