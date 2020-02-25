Queensland babysitter in court over toddler's murder

A Queensland babysitter will remain behind bars after being charged with the murder of a toddler in her care.

Lisa Rose Halcrow.

Lisa Rose Halcrow, 40, will next face court on May 6 after appearing in the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.



Halcrow faces charges of murder and grievous bodily harm following an 18-month investigation into the death of two-year-old Connor Horan.



Connor was staying with Halcrow in August 2018 when he died after suffering multiple internal and head injuries, police say.



He was rushed to the hospital by his babysitter but was dead on arrival at the Warwick Hospital.



Police were initially told Connor had fallen down the stairs.



Last month, Connor's family made a plea to the public for anyone with information to go to the police.



His grandmother, Deborah Ballard, said the family missed the "happy dance" he used to do.



"We just need to know what happened to my grandson," she said in January.



"Please, anybody out there, please, please come forward with information."



Days later, two homes in Warwick and a car were turned into crime scenes and Halcrow became the centre of the investigation.



She was arrested and charged on Monday.



"This was a very tragic incident and our detectives have been committed to finding answers for Connor's family," Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard said following the arrest.



"I'd like to particularly thank the members of the public who assisted the investigative team over recent weeks with valuable information to the case.

