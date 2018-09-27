TODAY |

Queensland anaesthetist accused of sexually assaulting unconscious women

Source:  AAP

A Queensland anaesthetist is accused of inappropriately touching three women aged in their 20s while they were unconscious.

Source: istock.com

The 59-year-old man has been charged with three counts of sexual assault and recordings in breach of privacy over the alleged offences police say occurred between November 2020 and February this year.

Detectives believe he touched and photographed the women without their knowledge and have appealed to anyone else who thinks they may have been affected to come forward.

The man is due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on August 10.

