Queensland abortion debate splits on party lines

Debate on laws to decriminalise abortion in Queensland are set to continue in the state's parliament.

The entire three-day sitting week has been given over to debating the law changes, which would see abortion removed from the criminal code and made a health issue, allowing women to terminate pregnancies up to 22 weeks' gestation.

Both the Labor government and LNP opposition have granted their MPs a free vote on the issue but the speakers in the debate on Tuesday were split on party lines.

Labor MPs were supporting their government's bill but while many LNP speakers indicated they supported decriminalising abortion, but they said they would not vote for the changes because the bill went too far in some measures.

The LNP has introduced five amendments, among other things to pull back the 22-week threshold, proposing 16 weeks as an acceptable alternative.

However Health Minister Steven Miles said that would result in women having fewer rights than they current have under existing law.

"If accepted, the amendment ... would deliver some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country," he said.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander described abortion as "nothing short of legal killing" and urged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to rethink her support for the move.

"It is wrong in my opinion to allow a perfectly healthy baby to be killed on demand up to 22 weeks' gestation," Mr Mander said.