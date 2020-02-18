Queen's nephew Earl of Snowdon and wife to divorce

Queen Elizabeth's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife, the Countess of Snowdon, are to divorce.

Earl and Countess of Snowdon. Source: Bang Showbiz

David Armstrong-Jones - who is the son of the late Princess Margaret and 21st in line to the throne - and his wife Serena Armstrong-Jones have been married for 26 years, but the pair have "amicably agreed" to go their separate ways.

They said in a statement: "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced.

"They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

The earl and countess - who have two kids, Viscount Linley Charles Armstrong-Jones, 20, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 17 - tied the knot in October 1993.