Queen's husband Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment for an infection

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II has left a London hospital after treatment for an infection.

Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Queen reflected on the terrible bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.
The palace didn't paint a dire picture of his situation when he was admitted yesterday, but there were concerns for Philip because of his advanced age.

The Duke of Edinburgh's plain talking or verbal blunders have often provide funny moments but have also landed him in hot water.
He turned 96 earlier this month, and in May announced that he was stepping down from public life.

He seemed in fine shape Tuesday afternoon (local time) at the Royal Ascot horse races, wearing a formal suit and top hat despite sweltering heat at an outing with the queen and senior family members.

Later that night, however, a physician advised him to seek hospital treatment for an infection.

The palace said the infection was related to an existing condition that wasn't made public.

He travelled to King Edward VII Hospital in London by private car, not ambulance. Buckingham Palace said Philip was admitted as a precautionary measure.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, said in May he was cutting down his public appearances and wouldn't take on new charity roles after more than six decades of service.

He has suffered a blocked coronary artery and a severe bladder infection in recent years but has been in generally good health.

When he announced he was stepping back from public life, he joked that it was getting harder for him to keep standing up.

But he has never seemed tired in public, and always walks with nearly perfect military bearing.

