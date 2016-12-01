Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl.

(File) Source: Associated Press

Buckingham Palace said today the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player.

The baby was born yesterday and has not yet been named.



The palace said the baby weighs 4.2 kilograms.

The palace says the Queen and other senior royals are "delighted with the news".

The baby is the seventh great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, who are divorced.