Queen's granddaughter gives birth to second child

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby girl.

Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ Time) the baby is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player.

The baby was born on Monday (Tuesday NZT) and has not yet been named. The palace said the baby weighs nine pounds three ounces (4.2 kilograms).

The palace says the queen and other senior royals are "delighted with the news."

The baby is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, who are divorced.