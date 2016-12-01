 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Queen's granddaughter expecting second child

share

Source:

Associated Press

Officials say Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Source: Associated Press

Buckingham Palace said overnight the queen and the royal family are "very pleased' with the news.

The pregnancy comes just over a year after Ms Tindall suffered a miscarriage shortly before Christmas in 2016.

She is an Olympic silver medal winner in equestrian events and the daughter of Princess Anne. Her husband is a former England rugby player.

They have a three-year-old daughter named Mia.

Related

UK and Europe

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

01:41
2
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Flooding fears in Wellington as destructive storm brings strong winds and heavy rain

01:41
3
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

4

Magnitude 4.5 quake rattles central New Zealand

5

New Zealand tourist dies in Thailand

01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Flooding fears in Wellington as destructive storm brings strong winds and heavy rain

Heavy rain and strong winds over parts of central New Zealand is expected this morning as the deep low moves away.


03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


00:20
Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the wild weather which lashed the North Island today.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 