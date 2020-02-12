TODAY |

Queen's eldest grandson to divorce after 12 years of marriage

Source:  Associated Press

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and his wife Autumn are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, with his wife Autumn Phillips. Source: Associated Press

The couple said in a statement today that the separation was sad but amicable. They plan to share custody of daughters Savannah, 9 and Isla, 7.

The 42-year-old Phillips is the son of Princess Anne and will be the first of the Queen’s eight grandchildren to divorce. Three of the monarch’s four children had marriages that ended in divorce, including Anne, who split from first husband Mark Phillips in 1992 and married naval officer Timothy Laurence, her second and current spouse.

Peter Phillips married Canadian management consultant Autumn Kelly at Windsor Castle in 2008.

Announcement of their separation comes after a tumultuous few months for Britain’s royal family. Last month the Queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit royal duties, saying they wanted to seek financial independence and spend more time in North America.

The Queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, also stepped down from royal duties in November amid controversy over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:59
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
2
Police say family of severely beaten child in Flaxmere must front up
3
Kiwi band say they were cut from Elton John's NZ concert after waking superstar from a nap
4
Queen's eldest grandson to divorce after 12 years of marriage
5
Drone footage shows extent of large blaze at Rotorua car wreckers
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:55

Kiwis in London help carry on Grace Millane's legacy with abuse victim support campaign

Pressure mounts on China to release whereabouts of journalist reporting on coronavirus

Prince William and Kate set to visit bushfire-hit towns in Australia

'How do I live without her?' asks heartbroken brother of girl killed in alleged drink-drive tragedy