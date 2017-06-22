 

Queen's choice of hat at UK parliament opening makes subtle political message about Brexit?

Few public figures garner quite so much attention for their choice of hat than Queen Elizabeth, but it's usually over fashion merit rather than political meaning.

Speculation abounds the Queen’s blue star-studded hat was a statement of solidarity with the European Union.
Never one to explicitly state her political views, the Queen today addressed the new UK parliament wearing a star-studded blue hat that distinctly resembled the European Union flag.

Many pundits have said the hat's similarity to the EU flag represents a statement of solidarity with the European Union as Britain begins the process of Brexit.

Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016, and begun negotiations to do so on 19 June, 2017.

