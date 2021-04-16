Queen's children, grandchildren among 30 attending Prince Philip's funeral

The Queen’s four children and eight grandchildren will be attending Prince Philip's funeral.

At a media briefing, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen’s approved the 30 guests. Among them will be three German relatives of Prince Philip, who died a week ago aged 99.

Under England’s coronavirus restrictions, only 30 people in addition to clergy are allowed to be present at the Duke of Edinburgh’s ceremonial funeral, which will take place at 2am Sunday, New Zealand time.

The royal couple’s 10 great-grandchildren will not attend the televised event. It's understood they’re deemed too young.

"All the arrangements are being done to meet with the Duke’s wishes and her Majesty making the final decision," a palace spokesman said.

Prince Philip is currently lying at rest in the Private Chapel in Windsor Castle. On the day of the funeral, his coffin, draped with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers, will be moved in a ceremonial procession to Windsor Castle’s Inner Hall.

Walking alongside a modified Land Rover hearse will be the Queen’s four children — Princes Charles, Andrew and Edward and Princess Anne — as well as grandsons Princes William and Harry.

The palace confirmed a small choir of four will sing songs specially requested by the Duke before he passed away.

Before entering St George’s Chapel, they will all put on face masks. Her Majesty and other members of the family not walking in the procession will be inside wearing face masks.

The palace confirmed a lady in waiting will accompany the Queen into the chapel but would not comment on whether the Queen would be alone during the service due to Covid-19 regulations.

"Her Majesty and the royal family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see so many people sharing fond memories of the Duke," a palace spokesman said.

"The tributes received from young and old are truly a testament to the remarkable life and lasting endeavours of his royal highness."

A palace spokesman said the service is expected to last for approximately 50 minutes.

The Order of Service will be made available tomorrow.

The 30 guests attending the funeral