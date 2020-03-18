Queen set to make historic 'special broadcast' on Monday

The Queen is set to give a historic address in a speech on Monday morning (NZT).

Queen Elizabeth. Source: Getty

Buckingham Palace issued a statement which read: "Her Majesty the Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus outbreak."

The broadcast will be the fourth of its kind in the Queen’s 68-year reign.

The most recent was given in 2002 ahead of the Queen mother’s funeral, following previous addresses in 1997 after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, and in 1991, to speak about the Gulf War.