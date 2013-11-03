The Queen seeks digital maverick to manage 'presence in the public eye'

The Royal Family is looking for a social media and digital maverick to manage the Queen’s communications, offering up to NZ$100,950 a year for the successful applicant.

Queen Elizabeth II. Source: BBC

In a LinkedIn ad recruiting for a Head of Digital engagement, the role asks for someone who can “maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage” to an audience of millions.

“The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do,” the palace said.

“Having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward.”

Other perks include 33 days annual leave, a pension scheme, free lunch and professional development.

The recruitment drive comes after increased social media criticism after Prince Andrew’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He has since stepped back from public duties after saying in a statement his association with Epstein had become a “major distraction” to the royal family’s work.

The Queen has been active on Twitter since 2014, first tweeting about the opening of an exhibit at London’s Science Museum. She is known to send her own tweets from time to time.

