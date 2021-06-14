Queen raises smiles attempting to cut cake with giant ceremonial sword

The Queen visited a botanical garden in Cornwall on Saturday ahead of meeting world leaders attending the G-7 summit.

The 95-year-old was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and granddaughter-in-law Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

After being shown around the Eden Project centre, the Queen was offered the chance to cut a cake with a ceremonial sword.

To great amusement, when a member of staff suggested there was a knife available for the task, she quipped that using the sword "was more unusual."

The Queen later hosted a reception for G-7 leaders at the centre, where US President Joe Biden, his wife Jill, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where seen chatting to members of the royal family.