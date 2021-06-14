TODAY |

Queen raises smiles attempting to cut cake with giant ceremonial sword

Source:  Associated Press

The Queen visited a botanical garden in Cornwall on Saturday ahead of meeting world leaders attending the G-7 summit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The monarch showed off her cake cutting skills in Cornwall, England at a charity lunch. Source: Breakfast

The 95-year-old was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and granddaughter-in-law Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

After being shown around the Eden Project centre, the Queen was offered the chance to cut a cake with a ceremonial sword.

To great amusement, when a member of staff suggested there was a knife available for the task, she quipped that using the sword "was more unusual."

The Queen later hosted a reception for G-7 leaders at the centre, where US President Joe Biden, his wife Jill, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau where seen chatting to members of the royal family.

Other royals including Charles, the Prince of Wales, and William, the Duke of Cambridge, were also in attendance.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:23
Two houses destroyed, two others badly damaged in 'suspicious' Wellington fire
2
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
3
Queen raises smiles attempting to cut cake with giant ceremonial sword
4
Jacinda Ardern says Christchurch mosque attacks film is 'very soon and very raw'
5
'I love you man' - Israel Adesanya dedicates victory to late sparring partner Fau Vake
MORE FROM
World
MORE
03:37

Boris Johnson voices caution over Covid-19 restrictions easing in England

Fiji Covid-19: 47 new cases confirmed, over 900 since April outbreak

Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365 days straight to 'relieve stress'
17:19

International prosecutor issues warning about ongoing denial of Rwandan Genocide