Queen, Prince Philip receive Covid-19 jabs

The Queen and Prince Philip have joined more than one million people in the United Kingdom and received their coronavirus vaccinations, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The Queen and Prince Philip (file photo). Source: Press Association

At ages 94 and 99 they are in the high risk category and were administered the vaccine by a household doctor at Windsor Castle, a royal source confirmed.

In an unusual move, the monarch and duke’s medical matters have remained strictly private but there had been increasing speculation about whether or not the couple would make it public, in order to encourage others to do the same.

It’s understood the Queen decided the information should be made public to prevent inaccuracies and further speculations.