Queen presents Sir David Attenborough award for his documentary series Blue Planet ll

British naturalist David Attenborough has been awarded the 2019 Chatham House Prize for his Blue Planet II series, which highlighted the irreversible damage discarded plastics cause the world's oceans and marine wildlife.

The Queen presented Attenborough and his colleague, head of BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Julian Hector, with the award at Chatham House today.

The Chatham House Prize is awarded to a person, persons or organisation who has made the most significant contribution to the improvement of international relations in the previous year.