TODAY |

Queen presents Sir David Attenborough award for his documentary series Blue Planet ll

Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Conservation
Royalty
Television
UK and Europe

British naturalist David Attenborough has been awarded the 2019 Chatham House Prize for his Blue Planet II series, which highlighted the irreversible damage discarded plastics cause the world's oceans and marine wildlife.

The Queen presented Attenborough and his colleague, head of BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Julian Hector, with the award at Chatham House today. 

The Chatham House Prize is awarded to a person, persons or organisation who has made the most significant contribution to the improvement of international relations in the previous year.

Upon accepting the award, Attenborough said he was "most grateful" and thanked Chatham House for recognising the Natural History Unit.

Sir David Attenborough with the Queen. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Environment
Conservation
Royalty
Television
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Nine sunscreen brands fail Consumer NZ’s latest test
2
Cabinet considered deporting parents of departing immigrants - documents
3
Video shows violent skirmish in Napier park as gang 'turf wars' heat up
4
Blues rookie forced to retire due to neck condition on eve of dream Super Rugby campaign - 'I could die'
5
Wanaka woman who's copped negative feedback about Instagram hunting photos says fellow hunters support her
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:48

Bombshells ‘just kept coming’ as top US diplomat testifies at Trump impeachment inquiry
00:30

Victoria announces Code Red fire alert for first time in decade as residents urged to flee
00:18

Embroiled in Epstein sex scandal, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

Austria to place police station in Hitler’s birthplace, aiming to thwart Nazi pilgrimages