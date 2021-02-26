Queen praises 'selfless dedication' of Covid-19 frontline workers in rare televised broadcast

The Queen has hailed the the "courage, commitment and selfless dedication" of the Commonwealth during the coronavirus crisis.

In a rare televised broadcast, the Head of State shared a special message to replace the usual Commonwealth Day Service at London’s Westminster Abbey due to the pandemic.

The 94-year-old, whose husband the Duke of Edinburgh remains in hospital for his fourth week, paid special tribute to healthcare workers.

"Whilst experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities," she said.

In the face of a global pandemic, the Queen, who has stayed at Windsor since the outbreak, acknowledged the testing times experienced by so many leading to a deeper appreciation of the mutual support through connecting to others through technology.

"The need to maintain greater physical distance, or to live and work largely in isolation, has, for many people across the Commonwealth, been an unusual experience.

"In our everyday lives, we have had to become more accustomed to connecting and communication via innovative technology – which has been new to some of us – with conversations and communal gatherings, including Commonwealth meetings, conducted online, enabling people to stay in touch with friends, family colleagues and counterparts, who they have not been able to meet in person."

Just recently, she poked fun at herself when she held a virtual meeting with Australian dignitaries who revealed a life size statue in her honour.

"Increasingly, we have found ourselves able to enjoy such communication, as it offers an immediacy that transcends boundaries or division, helping any sense of distance to disappear," she said

Commonwealth Day is one of the most important days of the year for the Queen, who has made the 54 member countries including New Zealand a cornerstone of her official work during her 69 year reign.