The Queen to mark unprecedented 65 years on the throne

The Queen is poised for another historic milestone, an unprecedented 65 years on the throne.

But Buckingham Palace says Britain's longest-serving monarch plans to spend today's ceremonies far from the spotlight in sombre contemplation of her late father.

Official commemorations of Queen Elizabeth II's Sapphire Jubilee are expected to feature ceremonial cannon fusillades at a central London park and at the riverside Tower of London as well as a procession of military horses pulling World War I-era artillery pieces.

Queen Elizabeth II meets well wishers during a walkabout close to Windsor Castle as she celebrates her 90th birthday, in Berkshire, England. Source: Associated Press

But the 90-year-old monarch is staying 175 kilometres to the north at her Sandringham House estate in Norfolk, where her father, George VI, died of lung cancer at age 56 on February 6, 1952, after a 15-year reign.