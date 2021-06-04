TODAY |

Queen makes plans to meet with US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle next week

Source:  Associated Press

Buckingham Palace says the Queen will meet US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the UK to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit next week.

US President Joe Biden and the Queen.

The monarch will host the president and first lady Jill Biden on the final day of the June 11-13 summit taking place in Cornwall, England, the palace said today.

The leaders of the wealthy industrialised nations are holding their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

Host nation Britain is keen to show that the rich countries’ club still has clout in a fast-changing world. It also hopes to use the UK’s G-7 presidency this year to help forge a post-Brexit “Global Britain” role for the country.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
North America
