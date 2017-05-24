The Queen holds moment of silence for Manchester concert bomb victims

Breaking News
LIVE: Manchester mourns as first victims of concert suicide terror attack are named
Source:Associated Press
The Queen has marked a moment of silence to honour the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.
The explosion yesterday at Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured 59, many of them teenagers.
Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen stood at the top of the steps leading down from Buckingham Palace into the grounds.
The national anthem was then played. The Queen was attending a garden party in the grounds of her palace yesterday afternoon.
