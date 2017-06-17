The Queen hold's a minute's silence for London's Grenfell Tower fire victims

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have observed a minute of silence to honour the victims of the London high-rise fire.

Police say 58 people have died or are presumed to have died in Wednesday's fire and dozens are missing.

The queen and Philip stood silently before the start of the annual Trooping the Colour procession that marks the queen's official birthday.

Members of Britain's Royal family watch a fly past as they appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Source: Associated Press

In her birthday message, she said "it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood."

"In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies," the Queen wrote.

"As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events.

"During recent visits in Manchester and London, I have been profoundly stuck by the immediate inclination of people throughout the country to offer comfort and support those in desperate need.

"Put to the test, the United Kingdom has been resolute in the face of adversity.

"United in our sadness, we are equally determined, without fear or favour, to support all those rebuilding their lives so horribly affected by injury or loss."

The Queen's official birthday is marked in June when the weather is often nicer than in April, the actual month of her birth. She is 91.