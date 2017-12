The annual Christmas Day broadcast by Britain's Queen Elizabeth ll will look back over the previous 12 months and take "home" as its theme.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. Source: Associated Press

Referring to the attacks which took place in London and Manchester, she will praise the "powerful identities" which "shone through" in the face of appalling attacks.

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured at Manchester's Ariana Grande concert in May, followed by an attack near London Bridge in which eight people were killed and dozens wounded.

In the photographs released ahead of the broadcast, the Queen is wearing a dress which she wore on 3rd June 2012 for the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant with a diamond brooch in the form of a star.

Four photographs are displayed on her desk; an official photograph taken for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary, a black and white wedding photo taken in 1947 and two of her great-grand children, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

In her speech, the Queen will also pay tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who stepped back from official public duties during 2017.