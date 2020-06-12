TODAY |

Queen Elizabeth praises work of carers during Covid-19 pandemic in Zoom call

The Queen has been seen for the first time taking part in a Zoom call.

She talked to carers in the UK about the challenges of working on the Covid-19 frontline. Source: Breakfast

She joined her daughter, Princess Anne and four carers on a conference call to mark the start of Carers Week in Britain.

The 94-year-old monarch listened to the experiences and pressures from carers of looking after ill, frail and disabled loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic and during the call she paid tribute to them.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories," Her Majesty said.

"I’m very impressed by what you achieved already. I’m very glad to have been able to join you today."

There are 7 million unpaid carers in the UK.

