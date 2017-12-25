Source:Associated Press
The former owner of a luxury British bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II says the company lost its royal warrant after she wrote a book disclosing details of fittings at Buckingham Palace.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London.
June Kenton said Rigby & Peller lost its right to display the royal coat of arms in 2017 after she mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup."While Kenton said she never discusses what happens in a fitting room, the book recounts her first meeting with the monarch and her trepidation about being ushered into the royal bedroom.
The 82-year-old Kenton says losing the warrant "absolutely killed" her and that she regrets "not being wise enough" to omit mention of the royals in her autobiography.
The company was not available for comment Thursday.
