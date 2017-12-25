The former owner of a luxury British bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II says the company lost its royal warrant after she wrote a book disclosing details of fittings at Buckingham Palace.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. Source: Associated Press

June Kenton said Rigby & Peller lost its right to display the royal coat of arms in 2017 after she mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup."While Kenton said she never discusses what happens in a fitting room, the book recounts her first meeting with the monarch and her trepidation about being ushered into the royal bedroom.

The 82-year-old Kenton says losing the warrant "absolutely killed" her and that she regrets "not being wise enough" to omit mention of the royals in her autobiography.