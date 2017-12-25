 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Queen Elizabeth II a "Storm in a D-cup"

share

Source:

Associated Press

The former owner of a luxury British bra maker that supplied lingerie to Queen Elizabeth II says the company lost its royal warrant after she wrote a book disclosing details of fittings at Buckingham Palace.

In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London.

Source: Associated Press

June Kenton said Rigby & Peller lost its right to display the royal coat of arms in 2017 after she mentioned the royals in "Storm in a D-cup."While Kenton said she never discusses what happens in a fitting room, the book recounts her first meeting with the monarch and her trepidation about being ushered into the royal bedroom.

The 82-year-old Kenton says losing the warrant "absolutely killed" her and that she regrets "not being wise enough" to omit mention of the royals in her autobiography.

The company was not available for comment Thursday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Auckland man Harley Neville says he has been inundated with messages after his picture appeared on the popular US talk show.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man swamped by messages after appearing on Ellen

2
In this photo released on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits at a desk in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace, after recording her Christmas Day broadcast to the Commonwealth, in London. (John Stillwell/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II a "Storm in a D-cup"


01:52
3
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

00:19
4
Sam McIntosh handed the wallet to police, and the Australian tourist who owned it gave him a rewards.

'I knew I had to hand it in to police' - Honest Taranaki boy returns wallet with more than $1000 in it to Aussie tourist

5
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

Young traveler man by the mountain lake contemplates beautiful landscape. Shot in the Fiordland national park on New Zealand's South Island.

Federated Farmers calls for backpackers to be paid regular rates - 'Giving them experience isn't payment'

A farm breached worker rights paying them $120 a week plus food, board, the ERA ruled.

02:05
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'The upper low is stuck' - More rain to come for the West Coast as heavy downfalls sees properties flooded

Dan Corbett has the latest on the slow moving low over the South Island.

01:50
Annike Tauro''s home town being the criminal capital on TV spurred her to try and do some good for others in her community.

'Maori are clever' - Kaitaia woman starts Facebook support page to infuse self-esteem into her community

When Annie Tauroa saw a news story about her town being the criminal capital of NZ she knew she had to do something.


00:36
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

Multiple slips have taken place and people are being advised to stay off the heavily-flooded roads.

02:12
The instructor who survived the January 10 incident has been released from hospital.

Tandem master who survived Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident had completed thousands of jumps

The other skydiver is still missing.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 