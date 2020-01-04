Queen Elizabeth II marks new decade by releasing photo with her three heirs

Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of Queen Elizabeth II with her three heirs.

Source: Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth stands with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George by her side.

The photo was taken on December 18 at Buckingham Palace.

It's only the second time the palace has released a portrait with the Queen, son and grandsons. The first was in 2016 when the queen turned 90.