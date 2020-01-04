TODAY |

Queen Elizabeth II marks new decade by releasing photo with her three heirs

Source:  Associated Press

Buckingham Palace has released a new photo of Queen Elizabeth II with her three heirs.

Source: Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth stands with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George by her side.

The photo was taken on December 18 at Buckingham Palace.

It's only the second time the palace has released a portrait with the Queen, son and grandsons. The first was in 2016 when the queen turned 90.

In this picture, six-year-old George is wearing a pair of tartan pants. He typically wears shorts as part of a British tradition where upper-class boys wear shorts until they're 8-years-old.

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Surviving whales of stranded pod in Coromandel refloated
2
Two dead as bushfire continues to burn on South Australia's Kangaroo Island
3
LIVE: NZ toil to take two wickets before lunch on day two at the SCG
4
Toronto Wolfpack blown away by 'training freak' Sonny Bill Williams
5
New Year's heartbreak after wallet with $1900 disappears during Auckland woman's good deed
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:15

Computer system matching experts at spotting breast cancer in scans

'Reign of terror' over, Trump declares after ordering Iranian's general's killing
02:23

Heat, lightning threaten further fires in Victoria
01:28

US sending thousands more troops to Mideast as reinforcements after airstrike killing of Iranian general