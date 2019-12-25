Queen Elizabeth II gives annual Christmas Day speech

Queen Elizabeth II has tonight given her annual Christmas Day speech, in which she highlighted the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby and how this year, at certain times, may have felt quite 'bumpy'.

"Two hundred years on from the birth of my great-great-grandmother, Prince Phillip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family," said the Queen.

Her comment comes as both Harry and Meghan have decided to spend "private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays, instead of heading to the Queen's rural retreat.

The Queen also spoke of how steps taken in faith and in hope "can overcome longheld differences and deep-seated divisions" to bring harmony and understanding.

"The path of course, is not always smooth and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy but small steps can make a world of difference," she said.

It's thought she is referring both to Brexit and to the royal family's setbacks which include Prince Andrew's retreat from public duties.