TODAY |

Queen Elizabeth II to admit it's been a 'bumpy' year in Christmas speech

Source:  Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II plans to acknowledge that both Britain and her family have endured a difficult year by saying during her Christmas message that it has been a “bumpy” time.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo, while recording her 2019 Christmas Day message to the nation, at Windsor Castle, England. Source: Associated Press

The pre-recorded message will be broadcast in Britain and the Commonwealth nations on Christmas Day. It was recorded before the queen's husband, Prince Philip, was hospitalised in London as a precautionary measure.

Excerpts released by Buckingham Palace before the speech show the queen admits difficulties during the course of the year.

Talking about the need for reconciliation and forgiveness, Elizabeth says: “The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."

She is thought to be referring both to Britain's tortuous path out of the European Union, which led to a lengthy political stalemate broken only earlier this month when voters gave the pro-Brexit Conservative Party a comfortable majority in Parliament, and to the royal family's setbacks.

The problems facing the queen's family this year included Prince Andrew's retreat from public duties because of a disastrous TV interview in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The family has also endured a public rift between Prince William and Prince Harry, who has travelled with his wife Meghan and young son Archie to Canada rather than spend the Christmas holidays at Sandringham Estate — the queen's rural retreat, as has long been customary for senior royals.

Both Harry and Meghan have complained about constant scrutiny by the media as they settle into family life with seven-month-old Archie.

The health of 98-year-old Philip has been a constant concern. He has been hospitalized in London for several days, but may still be able to return to Sandringham in time for Christmas. Details about his condition haven't been made public.

When Prince Charles was asked about Philip's health during a visit to a flooded visit in South Yorkshire, Charles said today his father was, “Alright. When you get to that age things don't work so well.”

World
Royalty
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Harry and Meghan release adorable 'electronic' Christmas card where baby Archie steals the limelight
2
Robbie Magasiva pens first public message to brother Pua since assault revelations
3
Chinese sports columnists blast Sonny Bill Williams for tweets denouncing treatment of Muslim minority group
4
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
5
What will the weather do on Christmas Day? Dan Corbett gives a detailed breakdown
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Popular chat app in United Arab Emirates actually a government spy tool - report
00:30

Five sentenced to death, further three jailed for killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Legionnaires' disease warning for Bali travellers
00:21

Watch: Thirsty koala gets relief as firefighter offers much-needed water