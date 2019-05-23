Queen Elizabeth gets rundown on how supermarket self-service terminal works

Queen Elizabeth II has been introduced to self-service supermarket shopping following a visit to famed UK supermarket chain Sainsbury's.

The supermarket is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and to mark the occasion, the Queen visited a pop-up exhibition showcasing the supermarket throughout the decades, which included the first Sainsbury's store which opened in London 1869.

The Queen, speaking to Lord and Lady Sainsbury, reflected on the difficulty of war-time deprivations during the visit.

"No sweeties. Well, on Sundays, possibly," she recalled. "Everything was very small. We were lucky we had a farm."

The monarch also asked during a stop at a self-checkout till whether it was possible to "trick" or "cheat" the system for free groceries.

Today's tour is the British monarch's third-ever visit to a supermarket in 93 years.