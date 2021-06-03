Queen Elizabeth to celebrate Platinum Jubilee with live concert at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with a live concert at Buckingham Palace which will feature the "world's biggest entertainment stars".

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Source: Associated Press

The queen's reign reaches its 70th year on February 6 2022 - becoming the first ever British monarch to reach the milestone - and Buckingham Palace has revealed details of the events which will mark the momentous occasion.

The UK will enjoy a special four-day Bank Holiday weekend which will run from Thursday to Sunday, June 2-6 (local time), and will include the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Proceedings kick off on Thursday with the first Trooping the Colour since the Covid-19 pandemic began will be held and, on the same day, Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and British Overseas Territories.

On the second day, a Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the queen's reign will be held at St Paul's Cathedral.

On the Saturday, Her Majesty - who is a massive horse racing fan - will be joined by members of the royal family to enjoy the Derby, held at Epsom Downs, with the concert taking place in the evening.

To conclude the celebrations, on Sunday the country will take part in the Big Jubilee Lunch, which will see street parties held across Great Britain, and also a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, featuring 5,000 people performing around the area of Buckingham Palace.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “The weekend will provide an opportunity for communities across the UK to come together to celebrate this historic milestone."

Queen Elizabeth - who will be succeeded on the throne by her eldest son Prince Charles - previously celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.