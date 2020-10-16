TODAY |

Queen Elizabeth carries out first public engagement since lockdown

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Queen has carried out her first public engagement outside Buckingham Palace grounds since lockdown began in March.

The Queen and Prince William. Source: The Royal Family - Twitter

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by her grandson Prince William and met with scientists providing vital support to the UK response of the pandemic at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory near Salisbury, in Southern England.

Despite the UK being in the midst of a resurgence of the virus, neither the Queen nor William were seen donning a face covering but both observed social distancing rules from each other and anyone else.

