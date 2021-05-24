Queen 'deeply upset' by Prince Harry's criticism of Charles' parenting

Queen Elizabeth is "deeply upset" by Prince Harry's criticism of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during Trooping The Colour 2018 Source: Getty

The 95-year-old monarch - whose husband Prince Philip died in April - is said to be devastated by Harry's comments about his father Prince Charles' parenting, when he said in a recent interview "My father used to say to me when I was younger, "Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you'."

A source told The Mail On Sunday newspaper: "Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up. It has been a very upsetting time."

Read more Prince Harry used drugs and alcohol to 'mask' pain of Diana's death

And Harry's father Prince Charles, 72, is also said to be "feeling wretched" about 36-year-old Harry's recent attacks on the royal family, during his interview with Oprah Winfrey, his appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast and on the Apple+ TV series The Me You Can't See.

Another source said: "I don’t think the Prince will cut his son off despite what Harry has said.

"Charles will want to engage, but it’s fair to say what Harry has said in both interviews with Oprah has been seen as very callous within the family. If Harry was to attack the Queen in a more personal way, Charles would close ranks with the Queen without a doubt and Harry would be out in the cold.