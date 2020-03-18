TODAY |

Queen changes plans, heads to Windsor Castle amid coronavirus pandemic

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

The Queen has been forced to significantly change her schedule as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Queen Elizabeth. Source: Getty

In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the 93-year-old monarch has decided to leave London and move to Windsor Castle tomorrow, a week earlier than planned, as a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances".

She'll likely stay there past Easter, the palace says.

As well as the early move, a number of engagements and events involving the Queen and other senior royals are being cancelled.


'Avoid pubs' - Boris Johnson asks British people to limit contact with others amid coronavirus pandemic

These included Garden parties and the annual Maudy Service at St George’s Chapel on April 9.

Further announcements on Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be made in due course, in consultation with the UK government, the palace says.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the UK rose to 71 today, according to the UK Department of Health.

Daniel Faitaua
