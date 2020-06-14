Queen celebrates 94th birthday with scaled-down ceremony amid Covid-19 restrictions

A scaled-down birthday party for the Queen has taken place at Windsor Castle to mark her official 94th birthday.

Her Majesty’s celebrations were very different due to Covid-19. Unlike its traditional form, there was a small, brief, military ceremony executed precisely with social distancing in mind and it was closed off to the public.

The new drills were carried out by the 1st Battalion Welsh guards who a few weeks ago provided support to the NHS staff at testing stations across Britain in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, The Trooping of Colour is a huge ceremony held in London with more than 2000 horses and troops at Horse Guards, followed by a procession at the Mall watched on by thousands of onlookers who would gather at Buckingham Palace awaiting the Queen and the royal family to appear on the balcony.

It is the second time the Queen's 68-year reign that the parade in London didn't go ahead.