The Queen cans birthday celebrations over Covid-19

The Queen doesn’t want a gun salute for her birthday because she doesn’t think it’s appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth. Source: Getty

The British monarch, who turns 94 on Wednesday, decided not to publicly mark the occasion in any special way, including the traditional artillery salute.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said.

She will also be keeping private any phone and video calls with her family.