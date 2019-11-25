TODAY |

The Queen cancels Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party in wake of royal's TV interview about Jeffrey Epstein links

The Queen has cancelled Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party that was being held in February.

It comes after Price Andrew's recent interview with the BBC that created a lot of controversy as he discussed his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. 

Prince Andrew said he regretted staying at Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan home in 2010, after Epstein served a prison sentence for a sex crimes conviction. 

Embroiled in Epstein sex scandal, Prince Andrew to step back from royal duties

The Prince defended his friendship with the American financier and said he remained friends with him because of contacts the billionaire investor provided when he was preparing for a role as Britain's special trade representative.

Jefferey Epstein died on August 10 in his jail cell, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death has been ruled a suicide. 

He was facing charges of trafficking in underage girls who provided sexual favours to the powerful men visiting his luxury properties in the Caribbean, and elsewhere.

It is believed a family dinner will be held instead. 

Prince Andrew's underage sex claims rebuttal slammed by UK media as a PR disaster

With controversy still raging over the royal’s BBC interview, it’s believed a family dinner will be held for his 60th instead. Source: 1 NEWS
