Queen beams as she returns to Ascot after Covid-19 hiatus

Queen Elizabeth II was smiling broadly as she attended the final day of the Ascot races yesterday, where environmental protestors urged the monarch to press politicians to act faster against climate change.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles, during day five of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting. Source: Associated Press

The 95-year-old queen, a keen racing fan and racehorse owner, has attended Ascot almost every year of her seven-decade reign.

She was absent last year, when the event was held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. Her return came two months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at 99.

Dressed in a mint-green outfit and matching hat, the Queen was applauded by the crowd as she arrived to cheer on four horses she owns that were racing on Sunday. She smiled broadly as she inspected one of her horses, Reach for the Moon, after it finished a close second.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to Sir Francis Brooke, left and other racegoers, during day five of of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting. Source: Associated Press

The annual racing meeting west of London is a heady mix of horses, extravagant headwear, fancy dress, champagne and strawberries with cream.